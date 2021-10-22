This is a patch should not be found, cause our cat in studio accidentally press the wrong buttion, letting some rats out!
Settlement Survival update for 22 October 2021
Settlement Survival Patch Notes v0.84.175.675
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update