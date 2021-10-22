- New: Leaderboards are here - compare yourself to other players and see how they are doing.
- Fixed: Smithy can no longer have workers assigned (they don't do anything anyway)
- Considerable re-write of Steam integration and some backend code handling - this might add new bugs, so let me know if something breaks that used to work.
- Slightly improved fireflies, and added them to kobolds/goblins, too.
Black Forest update for 22 October 2021
Leaderboards
