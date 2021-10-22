 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Black Forest update for 22 October 2021

Leaderboards

Share · View all patches · Build 7582139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New: Leaderboards are here - compare yourself to other players and see how they are doing.
  • Fixed: Smithy can no longer have workers assigned (they don't do anything anyway)
  • Considerable re-write of Steam integration and some backend code handling - this might add new bugs, so let me know if something breaks that used to work.
  • Slightly improved fireflies, and added them to kobolds/goblins, too.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.