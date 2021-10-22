 Skip to content

Brisk Square update for 22 October 2021

Update 0.400

Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.400!

This update introduces the shop and different sword and hand skins.

What's new:

  • Shop implementation
  • 9 different hand skins
  • 7 different weapons
  • Coin system implementation
  • Bug Fixing
  • Asset Optimization

