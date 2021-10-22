Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.400!
This update introduces the shop and different sword and hand skins.
What's new:
- Shop implementation
- 9 different hand skins
- 7 different weapons
- Coin system implementation
- Bug Fixing
- Asset Optimization
