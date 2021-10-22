Version 1.6.7.2: Bug fixes and tweaks!

Howdy sailors!
We've got another small hotfix for you today with some more bug fixes and tweaks.
Patch notes:
Curse changes:
- Curse now also reduces damage done on ships to 75%
Gameplay tweaks:
- Bow barrels now cause more damage, increased from 3 holes of 4 damage to 4 holes of 5 damage
Bug fixes:
- Fixed some clipping issues with skeleton and several different torso cosmetics
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused aim down sight to automatically activate and get stuck
- Fixed a bug that caused teleport arrival sound not to play properly
- Big performance issues and frame drops in main menu with large inventories should be fixed
- Fixed an exploit that allow players to wear the "Pirate God" title without having the curse enabled
