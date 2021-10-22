 Skip to content

Blazing Sails update for 22 October 2021

Version 1.6.7.2: Bug fixes and tweaks!

Version 1.6.7.2: Bug fixes and tweaks!

Build 7581918

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy sailors!

We've got another small hotfix for you today with some more bug fixes and tweaks.

Patch notes:

Curse changes:
  • Curse now also reduces damage done on ships to 75%
Gameplay tweaks:
  • Bow barrels now cause more damage, increased from 3 holes of 4 damage to 4 holes of 5 damage
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed some clipping issues with skeleton and several different torso cosmetics
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused aim down sight to automatically activate and get stuck
  • Fixed a bug that caused teleport arrival sound not to play properly
  • Big performance issues and frame drops in main menu with large inventories should be fixed
  • Fixed an exploit that allow players to wear the "Pirate God" title without having the curse enabled

