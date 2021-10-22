 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dungeon Arsenal update for 22 October 2021

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7581837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small bug fixes on a few text aligments.

Now your best time with each Hero will be saved and displayed on the Hero's selection screen.

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Arsenal final 1.0 Depot 1751701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.