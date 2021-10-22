1.2.07.03 Hotfix #3

We just published 3rd part of the hotfix to the Junkyard Simulator.
We added a new tag system by expanding the functionality of the compass. From now compass is as much significant as the minimap. Maybe we can replace the minimap with the compass? Let us know what do you think about the change.
Tag system will help you in locating quest objects and additional tasks. They are nicely animated, so it should be more noticeable for everybody.
You can move your character while crouching. We were afraid of this connection and possible player blocks. If you experience this, reset your character in the Pause Menu.
Autosave - we've increased the number of autosave slots. We want to help you when you get stuck in the progress of the game.
Remember, autosave works when you're outside of a vehicle only. If you drive or work for a long time in a machine - please get out of it for a few seconds, the game will make autosave, and you will not lose your progress.
We're still fixing the issue with leaving a game screen by a mouse cursor. We just added some additional improvements. Let us know if it's solving the problem.
Fixed another issue with the AZERTY keyboard. This time we repaired camera control keys: [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], [6], [7] for player, small and big Crushers [& é " ' ( - è _ ç à]
We continue to do frequent updates to the Junkyard Simulator. More will come just in a few days. We're waiting for your feedback!
