Booty Calls update for 22 October 2021

[New Girl] Blonde bombshell Just Lucy is here

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get a dose of blonde poison from AV star Just Lucy, the latest addition to the Naughty Beach girls!

Don’t miss out on this chance to add her to your bootylicious crew!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/823550/Booty_Calls/

The Booty Calls team

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 7581518
Booty Calls MacOSX Depot 823551
Booty Calls Windows Depot 823552
Booty Calls Windows (x64) Depot 823553
