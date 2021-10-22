UPDATE October 21 (v56)

New Content:
- Hero Ascension! Ascending a hero will reset all of his attribute levels and exp in exchange for Ascension Points (AP). These can be used for incredibly powerful and unique upgrades such as boosting the hero's Skill Power or Strength and Alchemy attributes.
- Added a hero card Tier Pack VIII.
Changes:
- The number of cards required for Tower Tiers were given a cap. This ensures buying card packs to increase Tiers remains a viable source for increasing DPS.
- Significantly increased the number of hero cards in the Premium hero gem packs and the Epic and Legendary Promo packs.
- Improved some Debuff tower skills: Assassinate works partially on bosses; Teleport has a 100% chance; Weaken has a splash effect; and Stun timers were extended.
- The Block Aura skill now stacks.
- Buffed the DPS, Gold Drop, and Kill Exp upgrades in the Tech, Tournament, and Gem menus to be more worth their cost.
- Increased the contents of Resource Packs (especially gold at higher waves).
- Increased gold from Daily Play Bonus at higher waves.
- The Daily Play Bonus menu now shows your current reward multiplier, as well as how many days you are away from the next multiplier.
- Moved the death screen behind all other menus.
- Improved the in-game FAQ.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the achievement earned for unlocking all 40 unique towers.
