Changes
- Fortification tiles MP cost is now 2.
- Rockets and bombs damage for the option have been adjusted.
- Fighters with bombs or rockets will now ignore 50% of the armour of ground targets (instead of 100%).
- IL-2 stats adjustments.
- Various units stats adjustments.
Fixes
- Desantniki (soviet paras) had only 3 MPs instead of 4.
- You could continue an online game with the continue button in the main menu.
- Belgian gladiator has 2 visibility but renard R 31 has 1
