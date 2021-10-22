 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 22 October 2021

6.0.11

6.0.11

Build 7581358

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Fortification tiles MP cost is now 2.
  • Rockets and bombs damage for the option have been adjusted.
  • Fighters with bombs or rockets will now ignore 50% of the armour of ground targets (instead of 100%).
  • IL-2 stats adjustments.
  • Various units stats adjustments.
Fixes
  • Desantniki (soviet paras) had only 3 MPs instead of 4.
  • You could continue an online game with the continue button in the main menu.
  • Belgian gladiator has 2 visibility but renard R 31 has 1

