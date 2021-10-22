 Skip to content

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 22 October 2021

[Version 0.8.4002 Update] Fixed the problem that the Destiny was not effective

[Version 0.8.4002 Update] Updated at 19:00 on 22 October 2021

  1. Fixed the issue that the sect leader may not be able to die, causing the war to not end.

  2. Adjusted downward the stamina for challenging the inherited sect leader and optimized the instructions for promoting leader.

  3. Adjusted the mission boost value for sect resources.

  4. Fixed the problem that the destiny was not effective.

  5. Fixed the problem that the monthly refresh may get stuck.

  6. Fixed the problem that the widescreen of the Legendary Beast Peak scene did not fit.

  7. Fixed the problem that the Cultivation Chamber could not be cultivated after successful promotion.

  8. Fixed the problem that the dispatcher of hidden missions of the sect was displayed abnormally.

  9. Fixed the problem that the disciples could not be selected for advanced dispatch tasks.

  10. Fixed the problem that the adjustment of eyebrows and other parts of the creation screen was invalid.

