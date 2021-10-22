 Skip to content

They Always Run update for 22 October 2021

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've got They Always Run update for your fantastic weekend.

List of changes:

  • Aiden has a tighter grip on Cat's crate;
  • Characters no longer pass through walls;
  • The Rat's groundstrokes now deal damage;
  • The game now remembers language selection;
  • Aiden no longer falls under the ship's gangway;
  • Fixed minor bugs, refueled the ship's generator, and cleaned up the captain's cabin.

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our server in Discord.

