 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Everhood update for 22 October 2021

Update notes for v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7581081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

== Important notice ==

We mainly fixed some minor issues encountered by players using the new replay feature and some weird dialogues blocking game progress for the 1%.

Other things patched:

  • FIXED After pressing difficulty press escape and you can reproduce this error
  • FIXED If you let Rob's song finishes the game softlocks
  • FIXED When going back to menu via pause or another that is not via replay battle, the static bool is still ON causing weird issue when going in story
  • FIXED [NEED TESTING] Extremely minor visual bug: Because I have score #8 on the vanilla board and score #3 on the killmode board, it lights up both slots on the killmode board even though it shouldn't. However, this fixes itself the moment I switch between boards, and it returns if I leave and come back.
  • FIXED mismatching IDs
  • Replay Battles names adjusted
  • Green Mage freeze bug potentially fixed for some users

Changed files in this update

Everhood Content Depot 1229381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.