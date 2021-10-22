Update notes for v1.1.1

== Important notice ==
We mainly fixed some minor issues encountered by players using the new replay feature and some weird dialogues blocking game progress for the 1%.
Other things patched:
- FIXED After pressing difficulty press escape and you can reproduce this error
- FIXED If you let Rob's song finishes the game softlocks
- FIXED When going back to menu via pause or another that is not via replay battle, the static bool is still ON causing weird issue when going in story
- FIXED [NEED TESTING] Extremely minor visual bug: Because I have score #8 on the vanilla board and score #3 on the killmode board, it lights up both slots on the killmode board even though it shouldn't. However, this fixes itself the moment I switch between boards, and it returns if I leave and come back.
- FIXED mismatching IDs
- Replay Battles names adjusted
- Green Mage freeze bug potentially fixed for some users
