Long-awaited version 1.07!

There are a bunch of small changes I hid in this update. All of them, when put together, bring a lot of improvements!
What's new?
- Added a button to change ranged, melee familiar and a button to change equipped item;
- Added four new languages: French, German, Spanish, Japanese;
- Added new portraits for some characters (I will not argue, I failed in drawing some of the previous portraits I failed);
- New English translation!
What had changed?
- Improved controls in the sections with a wolf;
- No more death from a single touch of the flame of Chernobog;
- Improved controls in the broom section;
- Puzzles in Nav are much simpler from this moment;
- Some sounds were replaced;
- Some bonus items were redrawn;
- Fixed a bunch of minor bugs, which does not make much sense to list.
The game gets better with your help! Thanks!
I hope that with this update I did not spawn even more bugs, but if I did, please report about them in the appropriate thread!
Changed files in this update