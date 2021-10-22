 Skip to content

Catmaze update for 22 October 2021

Long-awaited version 1.07!

Build 7580962

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are a bunch of small changes I hid in this update. All of them, when put together, bring a lot of improvements!

What's new?

  • Added a button to change ranged, melee familiar and a button to change equipped item;
  • Added four new languages: French, German, Spanish, Japanese;
  • Added new portraits for some characters (I will not argue, I failed in drawing some of the previous portraits I failed);
  • New English translation!

What had changed?

  • Improved controls in the sections with a wolf;
  • No more death from a single touch of the flame of Chernobog;
  • Improved controls in the broom section;
  • Puzzles in Nav are much simpler from this moment;
  • Some sounds were replaced;
  • Some bonus items were redrawn;
  • Fixed a bunch of minor bugs, which does not make much sense to list.

The game gets better with your help! Thanks!

I hope that with this update I did not spawn even more bugs, but if I did, please report about them in the appropriate thread!

Changed files in this update

Catmaze Linux Depot 620223
