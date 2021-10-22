Go All Out 2.0 is here!

Season 2's New Content:
-
New character: Flying Hawk (Whispering Willows)
-
New reworked character: Paco & Cool
-
New reworked character: Breakbone The Fearful (Kayko & Kokosh)
-
New Assist Character: Fawn
-
New Stage - The In-Between
-
Remakes of 8 old stages
-
New game feature: BGM chooser tool for stages
-
New item in Game: Stun Ball
-
New Option: Visible HP bars on characters
-
Cross-Stage graphical updates
-
New BGMs
-
Select Screen Upgrade - navigation system and reworked select screen
-
New equipment, costumes and colors
-
Major online changes
-
Major physics and balance changes
-
New graphical effects
-
New Voice Overs for characters
-
Smaller improvements and updates
-
New character roatations in free to play version (5 characters playable now instead of 4)
Changed files in this update