Go All Out: Free To Play update for 22 October 2021

Go All Out 2.0 is here!

Build 7580950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes

Season 2's New Content:

  • New character: Flying Hawk (Whispering Willows)

  • New reworked character: Paco & Cool

  • New reworked character: Breakbone The Fearful (Kayko & Kokosh)

  • New Assist Character: Fawn

  • New Stage - The In-Between

  • Remakes of 8 old stages

  • New game feature: BGM chooser tool for stages

  • New item in Game: Stun Ball

  • New Option: Visible HP bars on characters

  • Cross-Stage graphical updates

  • New BGMs

  • Select Screen Upgrade - navigation system and reworked select screen

  • New equipment, costumes and colors

  • Major online changes

  • Major physics and balance changes

  • New graphical effects

  • New Voice Overs for characters

  • Smaller improvements and updates

  • New character roatations in free to play version (5 characters playable now instead of 4)

