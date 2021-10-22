 Skip to content

Kaigrad update for 22 October 2021

1.1.1.1 Hotfix Update

Yesterday, we uploaded the new Kaigrad update, but we had overlooked one critical error that changed the choice menu display mode to ADV (classical mode for most of visual novels, but not for Kaigrad). So, we reacted to your bug reports as fast as we only could and released a hotfix patch, that sets the menu mode back to NVL.

Please stay report any problems you encounter with our updates! We can't always check everything out before release.

Changed files in this update

