- Added a tool to create profiles in the character selection menu when playing in local multiplayer mode.
- Fixed a short loss of control with pad at the end of a local multiplayer game in tournament mode when choosing to "resume" instead of restarting or changing the game mode.
- Fixed a loss of control when entering the main menu of the game until the mouse interact for the 1st time.
- Fixed visual artifacts from some screen ratio.
CIBOS update for 22 October 2021
Hotfix 0.1.9c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
CibosWIN Depot 728091
CibosOSX Depot 728092
