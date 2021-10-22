 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

CIBOS update for 22 October 2021

Hotfix 0.1.9c

Share · View all patches · Build 7580806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a tool to create profiles in the character selection menu when playing in local multiplayer mode.
  • Fixed a short loss of control with pad at the end of a local multiplayer game in tournament mode when choosing to "resume" instead of restarting or changing the game mode.
  • Fixed a loss of control when entering the main menu of the game until the mouse interact for the 1st time.
  • Fixed visual artifacts from some screen ratio.

Changed files in this update

CibosWIN Depot 728091
  • Loading history…
CibosOSX Depot 728092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.