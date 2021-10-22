Oct 15th - Halloween Challenge

Good news to all our gold demons, you can now change their weapon and armor equipments! This mean that you can equip them with those all-demon-type armors such as Beta Coat, Outlaw Coat, Yukata, Hanami, Janitor an Pictogram armors. We also added new special Hallow Weapon exclusively for them. We also updated new Halloweene Ranking rewards with Kosmos and many other goodies. Also, special halloween ranking challenge is here with boosted rate. So those who miss out obtaining ranking rewards from last time, this is now your chance!
Patch Note v7.43
- Added new Halloween's Ranking Challenege with 150% boosted reward rate to Campaign Window.
-
Added new Devils : Devil Plumkin King and Devil Hallow Candle to Halloween Challenege.
-
Disable field items in Ranking Challenge and Guild Challenege.
-
Added 9 new gold demon's Halloween Weapons to Hallow Bucket. (+6 Str +6 Dex, 6% HP/MP drain.)
-
Added a new anima: Pumpking I-IV to Event Shop (Increase all drain HP, MP and SP effects by 20-50%. This will effect all equipments and drain skills such as mena)
-
Added Pumpkin King Raid-Boss to all open-world maps with 33% spawn chance.
-
Update all satanic gems to increase elemental equal to users' current level (max 23%.)
-
Added ability to change Gold Demon's weapon and armor equipment.
-
Added +4 all status to guest demon's standard weapons.
-
Added +6 all status to guest demon's standard armor.
-
Reduced all gold demons' base stat by 10.
-
Fixed King P.Balloon not dealing any ko damage.
-
Reduced Mim's ChainLightning damage to Tal(50-75).
-
Updated various out-of-bound english text.
-
Updated various thai translations.
-
Updated Halloween War's shader.
-
Updated Hallow Patch's shader.
