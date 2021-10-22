 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 22 October 2021

v6.0.0d: Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Scorned win condition statement in Quick mode.
  • Fixed Physician night ability "Heal" name and description.
  • Updated Maid night tip in Quick mode.
  • Rename Enemy to Evil.

