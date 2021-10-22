v6.0.0d: Hotfix
- Fixed Scorned win condition statement in Quick mode.
- Fixed Physician night ability "Heal" name and description.
- Updated Maid night tip in Quick mode.
- Rename Enemy to Evil.
For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com
