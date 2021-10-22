-
Added _configdefault.json file where new configurable game options will now be added. New configuration settings will no longer overwrite the file (config.json) with your settings.
Attention: the game parses the config.json file at startup. To add new options, you should copy them from the _configdefault.json file.
Added a new customization option to remove FPS lock.
"fps_unlock":true
Coloring Game 4 update for 22 October 2021
Update 4.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
