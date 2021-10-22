 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Coloring Game 4 update for 22 October 2021

Update 4.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7580581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added _configdefault.json file where new configurable game options will now be added. New configuration settings will no longer overwrite the file (config.json) with your settings.

    Attention: the game parses the config.json file at startup. To add new options, you should copy them from the _configdefault.json file.

  • Added a new customization option to remove FPS lock.

    "fps_unlock":true

Changed files in this update

CG4 base Depot 1554791
  • Loading history…
CG4 x32 Depot 1554792
  • Loading history…
CG4 x64 Depot 1554793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.