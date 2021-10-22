Update #46

New Passive Skills
- Roulette: Randomly duplicate one of your items.
- Herbalist: Poison slowly increases health points.
- Battle Ready: While at below 20% health, restore 2 health bars upon entering a battle area that becomes closed off.
- Standing Stone: You will not be knock down on ground.
- Extra Award: Extra damage generates extra coins.
- Barbarian: Eating raw meat increases your weapon damage by 2%, for a maximum of 100%
- Light Pack: Add a bar of stamina for each empty item slot.
- Item Expert: You have only 1 bar of health, but infinite amount of items.
- Ever Supply: Using items will not reduce their amount, but consumes stamina.
- Turbo Attack: Increase attack speed when you keep attacking the same enemy.
- Chef: You can cook without fire.
- Butcher: Wild life tends to drop more food
Changed files in this update