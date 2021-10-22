 Skip to content

Ancient Abyss update for 22 October 2021

Update #46

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Passive Skills
  • Roulette: Randomly duplicate one of your items.
  • Herbalist: Poison slowly increases health points.
  • Battle Ready: While at below 20% health, restore 2 health bars upon entering a battle area that becomes closed off.
  • Standing Stone: You will not be knock down on ground.
  • Extra Award: Extra damage generates extra coins.
  • Barbarian: Eating raw meat increases your weapon damage by 2%, for a maximum of 100%
  • Light Pack: Add a bar of stamina for each empty item slot.
  • Item Expert: You have only 1 bar of health, but infinite amount of items.
  • Ever Supply: Using items will not reduce their amount, but consumes stamina.
  • Turbo Attack: Increase attack speed when you keep attacking the same enemy.
  • Chef: You can cook without fire.
  • Butcher: Wild life tends to drop more food
Balanced BGM volume

