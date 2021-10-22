 Skip to content

Nuclear Blaze update for 22 October 2021

Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7580243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new "Fire warning" option (enabled by default) which... well, warns you when you step in fire, or when the ground starts burning under your feet. This can be disabled in Accessibility settings.
  • Updated various sounds
  • Added a new sound for falling wrecks
  • Slightly slower fire propagation in default setting
  • Fixed Vehicle Bay checkpoints: you now restart with an Armor if you die in this level.
  • Fixed a small control issue where "climbing ladders" was confused with "aiming up". Watering should now have priority over climbing to avoid some annoying deaths.
  • Fixed player flickering when holding a Valve while trying to walk away from it. At the same time. Really? Why would someone do that in the first place?
  • Fixed Valves and Panels usage sounds that sometimes didn't play properly.
  • Fixed player weird 180-reverse-kick animation when moving away from a door you kicked open
  • Reduced game size on disk by ~30% by optimizing a few things, like it's 2021
  • Portuguese and Basque fixes
  • Many minor level design fixes

