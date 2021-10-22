October 22, update

- Added the map system to the stage select screen.
- Added a system that allows you to see the contents of treasure chests that have already been acquired during the map function.
- Changed the first TIPS displayed to random when displaying TIPS during battle.
- Shortened the time it takes for the TIPS to switch to the next TIPS.
- Fixed a bug where the left stick could be used when using the controller.
- Added class features to the class descriptions of the contents of treasure chests.
- Other minor fixes
