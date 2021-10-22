 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Reverse Defenders update for 22 October 2021

October 22, update

Share · View all patches · Build 7580228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the map system to the stage select screen.
  • Added a system that allows you to see the contents of treasure chests that have already been acquired during the map function.
  • Changed the first TIPS displayed to random when displaying TIPS during battle.
  • Shortened the time it takes for the TIPS to switch to the next TIPS.
  • Fixed a bug where the left stick could be used when using the controller.
  • Added class features to the class descriptions of the contents of treasure chests.
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Reverse Defenders Depot 1393381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.