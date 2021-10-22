10/22 Feng Ling file version update notice

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 180 minutes at 17:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 10/22. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
[New features]
Benefits: Weekly free role update
Free experience this week, detective camp: Peng Gang, Qing Hong, He Ruoyao, Jia Hui, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated hate spirit camp: small stiff, torture day, spoon crazy
Other new
-
Added: Training level in main screen
-
Added backpacks in the Clan store: Jia Hui - Shark Hot, Black Qi Zhi - Meng Tiger Mountain, He Ruoyao - little Devil
-
Special effects have been added to the Suqing carpio - Bluebell Fairy series
Function optimization
- After this update, The Times of protecting the skin treasure box will be reset
The problem to repair
-
Fixed an issue where the texture of the model would be displayed incorrectly when using a skill to change the model into an agent
-
Fixed an issue in map school where the spider could pull a fallen agent down the stairs with the ability to spin silk
-
Fixed an issue where the spider could pull a fallen agent down the stairs in the map hospital using the spinning ability
-
Fixed an issue in Map GKD studio where the spider could pull a fallen agent into the stairs with the ability of spinning silk
-
Fixed an issue where characters could not pass through the air wall of rooms 2-3 in map hospitals
-
Fixed an issue in map GKD Studio where the air wall in the operation department on the first floor would cause characters to not pass properly
-
Fixed an issue where the mock Ghost skin could not move properly on the counter table when changing into an agent in Map Lane A
-
Fixed an issue where the doll could still move and interact after the agent night was knocked down by the simulated ghost when handling the five ghosts using the main star skill
-
Fixed an issue where you could not see your teammates for the entire game after using Vertigo in Werewolf Kill mode
-
Fixed an issue with Peng Gang's abnormal performance in the street
-
Fixed the abnormal performance of Peng Gang - Street Power outfit
-
Fixed an issue where the doll model would not disappear after the agent night was attacked by the simulated evil spirit when using the main star skill five ghosts
Problem specification
-
Due to the abnormal function in the current training mode, clicking surrender in this mode will cause the game cannot be played. If this problem occurs, please restart the game.
-
During the waiting time for matching, if you enter the training mode, you will be in the training mode after the match is successful. By default, the system will select luo Fang or Xiao Li to enter the game.
Changed depots in test branch