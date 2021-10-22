 Skip to content

Swarm the City update for 22 October 2021

Patch Note - October 22

  1. Fixed the problem of 2-1 when Spikes deal too much damage.

  2. Fixed the problem that building information can't be closed.

  3. Fixed a few tutorials.

  4. Fixed the error of page numbers in Store.

  5. Fixed a bug that character info can't be closed after players destroy a turret car.

  6. Fixed a few errors while dragging runes to a locked slot.

  7. Fixed the price error of runes.

  8. Reduce the armory of the Energy Core.

  9. Fixed a problem with moving speed after generals tier up.

  10. Fixed a few errors with localization.

  11. Fixed a problem that players are able to drag the selecting box while clicking on buttons in the main interface where they shouldn't be able to.

  12. Enhanced the tutorial for the Gate of Death in level 1-3.

  13. Optimized the display of the talent interface and unit information interface.

  14. Optimized the display of the information interface of constructions and units.

