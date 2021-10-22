Patch Note - October 22

What's New Today
-
Fixed the problem of 2-1 when Spikes deal too much damage.
-
Fixed the problem that building information can't be closed.
-
Fixed a few tutorials.
-
Fixed the error of page numbers in Store.
-
Fixed a bug that character info can't be closed after players destroy a turret car.
-
Fixed a few errors while dragging runes to a locked slot.
-
Fixed the price error of runes.
-
Reduce the armory of the Energy Core.
-
Fixed a problem with moving speed after generals tier up.
-
Fixed a few errors with localization.
-
Fixed a problem that players are able to drag the selecting box while clicking on buttons in the main interface where they shouldn't be able to.
-
Enhanced the tutorial for the Gate of Death in level 1-3.
-
Optimized the display of the talent interface and unit information interface.
-
Optimized the display of the information interface of constructions and units.
Changed files in this update