Hour Night update for 22 October 2021

Update 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Controls Menu in main game to have proper drop key.

  • Fixed room size to the proper amount of 10 from what was 4

Gameplay:

  • Monster can now only be killed while in human mode. May be subject to change for a tie function instead.

