 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Swing Dunk update for 22 October 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7580022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.0.5

Halloween is coming!

  • Added Halloween items to the Shop
  • Halloween items are only available for a limited time

Revamped Friends and Party Feature

  • The overall Friends and Party feature has been improved
  • Now you can directly request and accept friend requests in the game

Tutorial

  • In the basic tutorial, the flow of Swing and Release lesson has been adjusted

Effect

  • Added effect that is displayed when using the Push function

Sound

  • Adjusted the overall balance of sounds

UI

  • The ping info for each player is now displayed on the Scoreboard UI during a match
  • The Perk equip message will not be displayed when already equipping the perks.

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Swing Dunk Content Depot 1477631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.