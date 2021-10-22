Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.0.5

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.0.5
Halloween is coming!
- Added Halloween items to the Shop
- Halloween items are only available for a limited time
Revamped Friends and Party Feature
- The overall Friends and Party feature has been improved
- Now you can directly request and accept friend requests in the game
Tutorial
- In the basic tutorial, the flow of Swing and Release lesson has been adjusted
Effect
- Added effect that is displayed when using the Push function
Sound
- Adjusted the overall balance of sounds
UI
- The ping info for each player is now displayed on the Scoreboard UI during a match
- The Perk equip message will not be displayed when already equipping the perks.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
Changed files in this update