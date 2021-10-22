Alpha 2.2.5
1 : Added 9 new endings to the game
(3 Endings for normal/hard mode)
(2 Endings for yandere mode)
(4 Endings for yangire mode).
2 : Numerous gameplay changes to Normal/hard mode with more ai behaviours added.
3 : New diary method collect pages and give it to saiko to make her tell the code for safe.
4 : Numerous gameplay changes to yangire mode with more ai behaviours added.
6 : Diary pages can be used in yangire mode to make saiko unable to attack senpai if facing to look at her and it could make saiko flee if enough pages are used on her.
7 : added stamina meter for senpai on hard and yangire hard mode.
8 : UI changes to show endings on mainmenu if already unlocked.,
9 : added settings options in the mainmenu with volume control , graphics change and invert mouse.
10 : Numerous bug fixes.
Changed files in this update