V1.5 Patch Release Notes

Hi all,
Thank you very much for your continued support for The Good Life!
Please find the various fixes and improvements featured in Patch V1.5 listed below.
Game difficulty adjustments:
- Route A: Adjusted stage display during the third trial of the “A Knight’s Trials” main quest.
- Adjusted difficulty level of the drinking battles.
- Adjusted the number of Emokes received for certain photographs and photographs that feature Hotwords.
- Adjusted rewards for side quests and shrine missions.
Bug Fixes (Quests)
- Fixed locator when looking for “Small Animal Hide” during the “Running, Leaping, Hopping Shoes” quest in Prologue 2.
- Fixed issue where the “Running, Leaping, Hopping Shoes” quest fails to progress if the player has already purchased the “Special Running Shoes (Size S)” before starting the quest.
- Made adjustments to Emma’s side quest so that the photo spot locator stays displayed until the players passes the photo to Emma.
Bug Fixes (Other)
- Fixed issue where the camera rotation settings are not reflected during first person mode.
- Fixed issue where the scent of Martha and Elizabeth from the main quest remains after the quest is finished.
- Fixed issue where the photography tag for the “Naomi Doll” (side quest reward) was not set up properly.
- Fixed issue where the game freezes when trying to exchange items with NPC traders.
Bug Fixes (Steam Ver. Only)
*Please note that the following fixes are only applied to the Steam version in this patch, they will be applied to the console versions in the future.
- Fixed issue that prevents objects placed in player’s garden from being stored in storage after upgrading garden.
- Reduced the increased of storage space after unlocking the outdoor campground from 50 to 14.
- Fixed issue where some items on the traders’ shop pages show an excessively large inventory number.
- Fixed issue where message allowing players choose fails to be displayed after picking up item when inventory is full (all 100 slots filled) and the item picked up is automatically lost.
- Fixed issue where opening the storage menu when the storage capacity exceeds 150 causes the game to freeze.
- Fixed issue where the player, in cat form, jumps through buildings and walls when exiting cardboard box.
Changed files in this update