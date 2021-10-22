 Skip to content

Trouble Hunter Chronicles: The Stolen Creed update for 22 October 2021

Patch 1, October 22 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor bug has been detected and reported by one player. Had no influence on the game itself but we've fixed it to make for a smoother experience.

Bug - during conversation with Kimley, the same journal entry could get added multiple times - FIXED

