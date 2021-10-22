Patch 1, October 22 2021

A minor bug has been detected and reported by one player. Had no influence on the game itself but we've fixed it to make for a smoother experience.
Bug - during conversation with Kimley, the same journal entry could get added multiple times - FIXED
