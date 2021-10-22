1.0.1b - Additional fixes and adjustments

Calling this update 1.0.1b since I already put out another patch a bit earlier today!
! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !
CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS
- Decreased the amount of knockback given by weapons overall
- Pepper Spray, Flamethrower, and Super Flamethrower no longer knock you back at all when firing
- Increased the damage boost given by "Butterscotch Bunny"
- Increased the damage boost given by "Mr. Moneybags"
FIXES
- Fixed an error where the game wouldn't start because the settings file couldn't be found
- Resolved an issue where Lydia's B costume sprites wouldn't display correctly
- Fixed a bug where Luis would start runs already on his second loop
- ^ This also resolved shop prices being abnormally high for Luis
- Fixed a bug where Cordelia wouldn't get any coins upon destroying certain weapons
- Title music #4 and #5 now play when switching between title screens
Changed files in this update