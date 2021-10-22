Chimes: Halloween update!

Chimes has received a brand new update which makes everything more spooky! Here are some new added features/ bug fixes.

Features ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Halloween Event: The map is now incredibly foggy and new pumpkins will aluminate the area. Numbers 1 - 9 will now have Halloween themed masks/hats until this event ends. Pumpkins will start to make a path leading to a new special location. Event ends 11/05/21

Anti Spam: Punishes the player by hurting them if they spam attack.

New Bubs: Spirit Bubs are the first new type of bub to arrive to Chimes, new types of bubs will come out every weekday counting down to Halloween.

New Bub: The Spirit: This new bub will grab you and throw you onto walls causing your character to get a concussion, the spirit is very fast and will catch up to you very easily.

Spooky new music: I think you can make out what this means.

NEW CHARACTER: The new character one the vote! That means from now on you will be playing as the new character! (help me give it a name).

Bug fixes ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Volcano: We have fixed the volcano and refrained it from tossing people out of the map

Bubs: Fixed up Bubs animations

Little suggestion ------------------------------------------------------------------------

And finally... LOOK AT CONTROLS PEOPLE. Hit "O" to reset your character, it's faster then sending me a hate comment about how you fell out of the map.