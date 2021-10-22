Patch 5 The Hallowing Nights - 10/22/2021

Hello MekaRiders!

Welcome to the Hallowing Nights Patch, it's not really an event, but here's an update on the "Halloween Event". I wasn't able to reach my goal of implement the new system where you can earn every event skin for free and I apologize for that. But, the price of the "Hallowing Nights Skins" will be permanently reduced in terms of price, but rarity will stay the same. Rarity price would be 1400 MekaTokens (with event discount included), but instead will be at the Uncommon Rarity price of 600 MekaTokens for each skin. If you buy the bundle of the 3 New Skins, it will be discounted and only be 1200 MekaTokens, rather than 1800 MekaTokens. The skins are: Halloween Racer Wendy and JICE, Halloween Snow Patrol Nika and TERA, and Halloween Squid Gerard and AM3. Once again, I'm sorry I wasn't able to hit my goal this time around. Hopefully by the upcoming holidays, the new systems will be in for event skins to be earned completely for free. (Note: There is currently a bug with the new skins bundle system. The bundle is supposed to get disabled if you buy a skin standalone, but currently it doesn't and stays enabled. Sorry about that!)

Now onto what's in this patch!

Features and Content:

Introduced new SFX for various abilities.

Introduced new SFX for abilities coming off of cooldown.

Introduced new SFX for when attempting to use an ability that is on cooldown.

Introduced a new Character Balance Database. This database was made purely because of the way that Mekas and Skins are made. For those who aren't aware - each Meka that is made, and it's skins, are new character blueprints entirely. This was starting to become tedious when deciding to do balance changes and would require me to go into every blueprints and change things. This database relieves some of the load off of me, but there is still some work for them and I'm fine with this. Here's a little look on the database:

Began working on controller/gamepad support so that you can play the game with just a controller from launching the game. (This is in preparation for steam deck support and supporting controllers in general). Please note: this is highly work in progress and is nowhere near completion, but I did set up the basics and you can play with it kind of.

Added support to the redemption system to be able to get skins. Previously, this used to only be able to grant MekaTokens.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Paradiso's background music would not play after entering the map.

Fixed an issue where Gerard and AM3 were not scaled properly when changing skins.

Fixed an issue where when changing skins as Gerard and AM3 they were using the wrong animations.

Fixed an issue in the skin selector menu where the rarity colors were not being used on the skin borders.

Thanks for sticking with me and see you on the fields! Cheers,

Austin James