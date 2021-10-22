Fixes and Balancing

Fixes
- Fixed malwares contracts spawn rate.
- Fixed phishing contracts spawn rate.
- Fixed contracts not spawning when starting a New Game after erasing the current game save.
- Fixed Music Player not launching when loading an existing game save.
Balancing
- Removed the condition to be connected to a network for the wifi detection to increase (back to continuous tracing, but rates are now increased to give you more time).
- Balanced the game beginning to reduce the grind.
Performances
- Added a framerate cap to 60 FPS as a temporary fix to see what effect it have on the known GPU usage issue.
Quality Of Life
- Added a "[F] Leave computer" text to the computer taskbar as a reminder.