 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Hacker Simulator update for 22 October 2021

Fixes and Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 7578140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed malwares contracts spawn rate.
  • Fixed phishing contracts spawn rate.
  • Fixed contracts not spawning when starting a New Game after erasing the current game save.
  • Fixed Music Player not launching when loading an existing game save.
Balancing
  • Removed the condition to be connected to a network for the wifi detection to increase (back to continuous tracing, but rates are now increased to give you more time).
  • Balanced the game beginning to reduce the grind.
Performances
  • Added a framerate cap to 60 FPS as a temporary fix to see what effect it have on the known GPU usage issue.
Quality Of Life
  • Added a "[F] Leave computer" text to the computer taskbar as a reminder.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.