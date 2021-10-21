Update 1.0.6:
Fixes:
- when your first run on a track is a top 10 placement, it should now correctly report to discord
- the challenge timer on the top/center UI should no longer stop registering finish crosses
- car liveries "keep original" option should now work correctly in "car draft" car pick modes
- when changing tracks, the old track should now correctly be unloaded to free the memory and prevent crashes when playing for a long time
- adjusted the video codec for ingame videos for linux proton (let me know if it now works)
- daily challenges should no longer break when trying to select "the rock" as daily car
Changed files in this update