 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Star Drift Evolution update for 21 October 2021

Update 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7578056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.6:

Fixes:

  • when your first run on a track is a top 10 placement, it should now correctly report to discord
  • the challenge timer on the top/center UI should no longer stop registering finish crosses
  • car liveries "keep original" option should now work correctly in "car draft" car pick modes
  • when changing tracks, the old track should now correctly be unloaded to free the memory and prevent crashes when playing for a long time
  • adjusted the video codec for ingame videos for linux proton (let me know if it now works)
  • daily challenges should no longer break when trying to select "the rock" as daily car

Changed files in this update

STAR DRIFT 2 Content Depot 1005401
  • Loading history…
STAR DRIFT 2 Depot MAC OS Depot 1005402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.