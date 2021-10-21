 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 21 October 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4033a

Share · View all patches · Build 7577895

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused selecting text beyond the window width will jump the side scroll to the end of the line.

  • Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused multiline selecting when the side scroll is not furthest to the left, make the side scroll jump to the furthest right position.

  • Fixed bug in CodeEditor that caused that it was not possible to click on a text in a new document until the line exceeded a certain size.

  • Unity updated to avoid a bug that could affect client performance under certain circumstances.

Changed depots in nightly branch

