[Nightly] Update v0.7.4033a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused selecting text beyond the window width will jump the side scroll to the end of the line.
-
Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused multiline selecting when the side scroll is not furthest to the left, make the side scroll jump to the furthest right position.
-
Fixed bug in CodeEditor that caused that it was not possible to click on a text in a new document until the line exceeded a certain size.
-
Unity updated to avoid a bug that could affect client performance under certain circumstances.
Changed depots in nightly branch