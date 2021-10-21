 Skip to content

Motivational Hero Vol. 2 update for 21 October 2021

Bug FIxes

Build 7577560

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version Changes

  • Level 14 falling blocks increased delay time before fall

  • Level 10 Fixed Joystick Restart Button don´t working properly

  • Added New Gliphys for Joystick call actions in Tutorial

