PIXEL ZUMBI update for 21 October 2021

Internal Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7577339

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a while of trying and fixing bugs we were able to offer a working steam overlay!

Now you can take a screenshot with the F12 key and check your achievements and other things that steam overlay offers with the SHIFT+TAB!

Until later!

Changed files in this update

PIXEL ZUMBI Content Depot 608631
PIXEL ZUMBI Linux32 Depot 608632
