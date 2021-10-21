 Skip to content

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 21 October 2021

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1337

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • #4549?-?started pvp with low health. Dead but not dead

updated how blueprint data is overridden, fixed bug causing blueprint data to be set as a weapon data, added additional logs for investigation

