Latest & Greatest Features!

Release Notes (LIVE v2.5000):
* Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing the ball to hang in the air when the ball is caught for the third out while it is in slow motion.
- The player no longer begins moving during their swing if they hold both grips while batting and using locomotion.
- The player no longer begins moving during their swing if they hold the thumbstick while batting and using smooth movement.
- When points are earned during the same play that a third out is received, the points will be reverted back to just before the play.
- Fixed an issue causing AI batters to swing at balls over their head and behind them.
- Fixed an issue causing runners to appear when getting a foul in the batting tutorial.
- The glowing hands no longer show up in the glove when using projection and only one hand grips.
- Fixed an issue causing the player to not teleport when the AI hits a grounder.
- Fixed an issue causing the ball to hang in the air after a strikeout.
- Fixed an issue causing the catcher to throw the ball to the wrong location instead of the pitcher when playing defense while using projection.
- Fixed an issue causing the arrow above the pitcher to render behind the crowd in the stadium.
- Fixed an issue causing an OUT to be called when the ball is thrown into the stands.
- The sweatband no longer collides with its associated hand.
- Fixed an issue causing the catcher to throw the ball back to the wrong spot when the pitcher resets.
- Fixed an issue causing the ball trail to remain in the mitt when switching to the cannon while pitching.
- Fixed an issue causing players to not receive a walk when hit by a pitch while standing outside the strike zone. If you get hit while standing in the strike zone, a strike will be called.
- Fixed an issue where the player could lure a baseman into thinking they were close enough to a base and the base could be stolen the moment the baseman throws the ball to the pitcher.
- Fixed an issue causing the pitcher to fail to receive the ball after getting an out on a homerun from running outside the baseline.
- Fixed an issue causing a runner to remain forced to run to next base after the previous runner has received an out.
- Fixed an issue causing the batting order of teams to become random.
- Fixed a collider issue with the wall in the stadium, causing the ball to get stuck in the wall.
- Fixed an issue causing minor drops in framerate.
- The last 3 color swatches in the hair color menu now display their proper colors.
- Fixed an issue causing the ball to disappear if a controller gets disconnected while holding the ball.
- Fixed an issue causing the ball to go through the wall and become stuck when throwing above the red sign in the stadium.
- Fixed an issue causing the pitcher to chase a ball all the way to the fence in the outfield when a human catcher throws a bad pass to the pitcher.
- Fixed an issue causing a strike to be called when a pitch bounces outside the strike zone.
- Fixed an issue causing the player to see the ball misalign with the mitt for a brief moment when getting the third out.
- Fixed an issue causing the batting order of teams to become out of order when exiting to the Lockers then going into another game.
- Changing movement mode while batting no longer allows the player to run around.
- Fixed an issue causing the ball to fail to respawn in batting practice if you miss the ball.
- Fixed some graphical errors with the foul line in the outfield of Zero Stadium.
- Fixed an issue causing the music to ignore the volume settings when transitioning into the tutorials.
* Improvements:
- Individualized character stats so not all players on a team have the same speeds or react the same anymore.
- Made adjustments to teleporting logic.
- Improved defensive team AI logic.
- Reduced the ball’s bouncing capability when colliding with bases and the pitcher’s mound.
- Adjusted the alignment of the customizer menu on the locker in the locker room.
- Reduced the amount of force given to the ball when running and releasing the ball.
- AI runners now will run if a ball is going to land in the near outfield and it is obvious that it will not be caught.
- Adjusted the positioning of the near outfield in the stadium to improve the AI base running choices.
- Runners now run for the next base if a fumble occurs far out in the field.
- Updated locker room poster with new URLs.
- The summer event poster has been removed from the locker room as the event has ended.
- Fast throws near other players will no longer be intercepted by those players and instead will go to the intended player in the distance behind them.
- Adjusted the amount of bounce in the camera that follows the runner in spectator mode.
* New Features:
- Birds have been added, they fly in, land on the dugout, sit and peck for a bit, and then fly off across the field.
- The build number has been added to the settings menu for reference when reporting and tracking down bugs. Please include this number whenever reporting a bug in Discord.
- Smooth movement now has the option for Left hand only, Right hand only, and both hands. The two handed option works the same as it always has. The one-handed options function a little differently. You run faster the farther you push the thumbstick from its center position.
- The player is now able to switch which hand they hold their bat without switching their batting stance. This option can be found in the batting settings.
- The batting stance option has been added to the quick menu while batting.
- Some AI batters are now left-handed batters.
- Runners now occasionally steal bases as the pitcher pitches.
- Runners now lead off the base at various distances each time a batter readies up.
- The player can now teleport into and become the catcher when the ball is thrown to the catcher. This does not occur when pitching toward the catcher. Keep in mind that the catcher wears a face protection mask and therefore his first person view is slightly different from the other players.
Changed files in this update