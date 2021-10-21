1.3.1 - Ranked Fixes, Localization Improvements

Fixes & Improvements
- Potentially fixed the "eternal wait" in Ranked Mode
- Wait Button" in Votekick pop-up now mentions how long the actual wait time is
- In Ghost Mode, fixed a bug where if Player 1 dies, the game won't continue past that point
- On the Leaderboards, when you hover over a map, it'll now display the name as a hover tooltip
- Fixed actual Bulky HP not being reflected in the Wave Preview
- Fixed a bug where playing Survival after a Ranked Lobby has been created breaking the queue
- Fixed a bug where selecting a leaderboard entry would grey out the replay buttons
- Wait time on Votekick knocked down from 90 to 60 seconds
- Napalm expiration timer bug fixed (should be infinite not 15 seconds)
- Ranked achievements removed, along with Royalty...they were too tough
We are looking for help with Japanese, Italian, Russian, Romanian, Czech, Finnish, and Portuguese languages. Please reach out via Discord if interested.
