- Fixed Meganovice living after a fight in rare cases
- Fixed a softlock which sometimes happened in KotH when tanks died with taunt active
- Fixed a rare crash where cultists would be forced into a corner by fear and then fail to find a place for summoning
- Spirit link and taunt won't be cast under silence anymore
- Stonewall mutation won't apply to tentacles anymore
- Fixed summons getting regular humans' bonuses in KotH for teams from non-default game modes
- KotH fight wins should now be counted correctly for the achievements
- Fixed a bug where the "Are you sure?" dialog (when starting a new game) failed to open sometimes and caused a softlock
- Game mode description text doesn't overflow now. Hover it with mouse to see the full text, if is truncated
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 21 October 2021
0.14.0.6
