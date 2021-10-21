 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 21 October 2021

0.14.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Meganovice living after a fight in rare cases
  • Fixed a softlock which sometimes happened in KotH when tanks died with taunt active
  • Fixed a rare crash where cultists would be forced into a corner by fear and then fail to find a place for summoning
  • Spirit link and taunt won't be cast under silence anymore
  • Stonewall mutation won't apply to tentacles anymore
  • Fixed summons getting regular humans' bonuses in KotH for teams from non-default game modes
  • KotH fight wins should now be counted correctly for the achievements
  • Fixed a bug where the "Are you sure?" dialog (when starting a new game) failed to open sometimes and caused a softlock
  • Game mode description text doesn't overflow now. Hover it with mouse to see the full text, if is truncated

