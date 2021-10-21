Go All Out 2.0 is here!

Season 2 of Go All Out starting today!
New Content:
- New character: Flying Hawk (Whispering Willows)
- New reworked character: Paco & Cool
- New reworked character: Breakbone The Fearful (Kayko & Kokosh)
- New Assist Character: Fawn
- New Stage - The In-Between
- Remakes of 8 old stages
- New game feature: BGM chooser tool for stages
- New item in Game: Stun Ball
- New Option: Visible HP bars on characters
- Cross-Stage graphical updates
- New BGMs
- Select Screen Upgrade - navigation system and reworked select screen
- New equipment, costumes and colors
- Major online changes
- Major physics and balance changes
- New graphical effects
- New Voice Overs for characters
- Smaller improvements and updates
Changed files in this update