Go All Out update for 21 October 2021

Go All Out 2.0 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7576571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 2 of Go All Out starting today!

New Content:

  • New character: Flying Hawk (Whispering Willows)
  • New reworked character: Paco & Cool
  • New reworked character: Breakbone The Fearful (Kayko & Kokosh)
  • New Assist Character: Fawn
  • New Stage - The In-Between
  • Remakes of 8 old stages
  • New game feature: BGM chooser tool for stages
  • New item in Game: Stun Ball
  • New Option: Visible HP bars on characters
  • Cross-Stage graphical updates
  • New BGMs
  • Select Screen Upgrade - navigation system and reworked select screen
  • New equipment, costumes and colors
  • Major online changes
  • Major physics and balance changes
  • New graphical effects
  • New Voice Overs for characters
  • Smaller improvements and updates

