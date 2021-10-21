Weekly update #83

This weeks update:
- 3 optional laws have been added to the policy section. Each law has a positive and negative effects.
-
Law 1: Food rationing. Stops food binging. Less food will be consumed. Usually, food binging would increase happiness.
-
Law 2: Consanguineous Marriage. Marriage between family members is allowed. Provides more options for marriages but children will have reduced intelligence.
-
Law 3: Early adolescence. Children turn into adults at ten rather than thirteen, and children receive less education affecting their intelligence.
-
Stockpiles can enable and disable resources allowed to be stored.
-
Added shoes and warm shoes to the resource graph.
-
People will no longer marry their uncles/aunties, nieces/nephews or cousins unless consanguineous marriage law is activated.
-
Grid squares and invalid squares are now visible at night.
-
Added mine placement controls and explanation so that new players know where a mine can be valid.
-
Improved night and free time movement.
-
Improved worker movement on some tasks.
-
Enemy home spawning improvements.
-
Adjusted watercolour.
-
NPC hud family list scroll now doesn't affect game zoom amount.
-
No update on the 28th due to being away.
Next update (5th of November):
-
Improve job speed multiplier.
-
Improve stockpile and warehouse notifications.
-
Work on wall snapping and stretching for defensive walls.
-
Fix paused animations for movement being incorrect.
Changed files in this update