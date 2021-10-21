 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bastide update for 21 October 2021

Weekly update #83

Share · View all patches · Build 7576532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • 3 optional laws have been added to the policy section. Each law has a positive and negative effects.

  • Law 1: Food rationing. Stops food binging. Less food will be consumed. Usually, food binging would increase happiness.

  • Law 2: Consanguineous Marriage. Marriage between family members is allowed. Provides more options for marriages but children will have reduced intelligence.

  • Law 3: Early adolescence. Children turn into adults at ten rather than thirteen, and children receive less education affecting their intelligence.

  • Stockpiles can enable and disable resources allowed to be stored.

  • Added shoes and warm shoes to the resource graph.

  • People will no longer marry their uncles/aunties, nieces/nephews or cousins unless consanguineous marriage law is activated.

  • Grid squares and invalid squares are now visible at night.

  • Added mine placement controls and explanation so that new players know where a mine can be valid.

  • Improved night and free time movement.

  • Improved worker movement on some tasks.

  • Enemy home spawning improvements.

  • Adjusted watercolour.

  • NPC hud family list scroll now doesn't affect game zoom amount.

  • No update on the 28th due to being away.

Next update (5th of November):

  • Improve job speed multiplier.

  • Improve stockpile and warehouse notifications.

  • Work on wall snapping and stretching for defensive walls.

  • Fix paused animations for movement being incorrect.

Changed files in this update

Bastide Content Depot 1115451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.