Preparing to Expand the House!

Change Log
Gameplay
- Events are now optional when creating a custom town!
- Custom towns may now require a minimum of 8 Private maids, feel free to leave Amber and Nord at home!
- The current round number is now displayed above the End Turn button
- Embiggened a few popups
- Found and fixed an issue where AI players could accidentally complete your single player goals for you
- Results screen now shows the number of non-VP maids instead of deck size as that is the tie-breaking rule
- Score breakdown is now dynamic and will only show end-game bonuses relevant to the current game
General
- Another song has been added! I know we all love the song, but it could definitely use a friend
- A new option in the video settings allows foil effects to be disabled
- Added some better masking for cut ins to remove hard edges
- The town selection screen has been reworked a bit
- Your last customized town is now remembered and auto-populates
- Enlarged cards and now allows for scrolling
- Added tabs for different card types
- Updated the design a bit
- Updates to some typos and text formatting
- There are a few new Steam achievements and tweaks to some existing achievements
Upcoming
- The way has been paved to create more varying goals, so some levels in the first mansion may have their goals tweaked soon
- Expanding the House is just around the corner and we're working to get it out of beta and into your mansion!
Changed files in this update