Tanto Cuore update for 21 October 2021

Preparing to Expand the House!

Change Log

Gameplay

  • Events are now optional when creating a custom town!
  • Custom towns may now require a minimum of 8 Private maids, feel free to leave Amber and Nord at home!
  • The current round number is now displayed above the End Turn button
  • Embiggened a few popups
  • Found and fixed an issue where AI players could accidentally complete your single player goals for you
  • Results screen now shows the number of non-VP maids instead of deck size as that is the tie-breaking rule
  • Score breakdown is now dynamic and will only show end-game bonuses relevant to the current game

General

  • Another song has been added! I know we all love the song, but it could definitely use a friend
  • A new option in the video settings allows foil effects to be disabled
  • Added some better masking for cut ins to remove hard edges
  • The town selection screen has been reworked a bit
  • Your last customized town is now remembered and auto-populates
  • Enlarged cards and now allows for scrolling
  • Added tabs for different card types
  • Updated the design a bit
  • Updates to some typos and text formatting
  • There are a few new Steam achievements and tweaks to some existing achievements

Upcoming

  • The way has been paved to create more varying goals, so some levels in the first mansion may have their goals tweaked soon
  • Expanding the House is just around the corner and we're working to get it out of beta and into your mansion!

