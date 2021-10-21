1.0.1 - New features, changes, and fixes

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !
NEW FEATURES
- You can take screenshots of the game on Steam now!
CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS
- When using a gamepad, releasing the right thumbstick will make the crosshair spring slightly back towards the player
- Gamepads now use dedicated confirm/deny buttons for menus (A and B respectively on Xbox controllers)
- Selecting a character on a gamepad will now move you straight to the play button
- Damage text popups now display damage values multiplied by ten for clarity on how much damage you're actually doing
- Adjusted sound effects so damage sounds are quieter and gunshots are slightly louder
- Increased the amount of health enemies gain on loops (+80% HP per loop)
- Shop prices now double every loop
- Standing area hitbox for elevators is now slightly larger
- Shadows are now slightly darker and more noticable for aerial projectiles
- Collecting hearts while at full HP gives you $20
- Item boxes now give you less resistance when walking into them
- The "Old Reel" item's description now makes the item's effect more clear
- Changed the way the "Bloodthirst" item works: it now absorbs flying blood particles that give you money rather than pools of blood
- Nerfed "Special Rounds" to only give a +30% damage boost rather than a +50% damage boost
FIXES
- Fixed a crash caused by defeating the true final boss with the "Smashed Pumpkin" item
- Fixed a bug where Chunks would create massive, unavoidable waves of projectiles when doing his stomp attack while stunned
- Big Hearts on the third floor are now layered correctly and won't appear in front of/above everything else on-screen
- The "Breeze Pods" item's effect now works properly
- Fixed a softlock related to the boss of the alternate third floor
- Cordelia no longer activates challenge room boxes just by walking underneath them
- Cordelia shop dialogue is no longer present when you enter a shop with the "Witch-B-Gone" item
- Fixed a couple typos
