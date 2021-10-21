 Skip to content

Dead Estate update for 21 October 2021

1.0.1 - New features, changes, and fixes

Build 7576501

Patchnotes via Steam Community

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !

NEW FEATURES

  • You can take screenshots of the game on Steam now!

CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS

  • When using a gamepad, releasing the right thumbstick will make the crosshair spring slightly back towards the player
  • Gamepads now use dedicated confirm/deny buttons for menus (A and B respectively on Xbox controllers)
  • Selecting a character on a gamepad will now move you straight to the play button
  • Damage text popups now display damage values multiplied by ten for clarity on how much damage you're actually doing
  • Adjusted sound effects so damage sounds are quieter and gunshots are slightly louder
  • Increased the amount of health enemies gain on loops (+80% HP per loop)
  • Shop prices now double every loop
  • Standing area hitbox for elevators is now slightly larger
  • Shadows are now slightly darker and more noticable for aerial projectiles
  • Collecting hearts while at full HP gives you $20
  • Item boxes now give you less resistance when walking into them
  • The "Old Reel" item's description now makes the item's effect more clear
  • Changed the way the "Bloodthirst" item works: it now absorbs flying blood particles that give you money rather than pools of blood
  • Nerfed "Special Rounds" to only give a +30% damage boost rather than a +50% damage boost

FIXES

  • Fixed a crash caused by defeating the true final boss with the "Smashed Pumpkin" item
  • Fixed a bug where Chunks would create massive, unavoidable waves of projectiles when doing his stomp attack while stunned
  • Big Hearts on the third floor are now layered correctly and won't appear in front of/above everything else on-screen
  • The "Breeze Pods" item's effect now works properly
  • Fixed a softlock related to the boss of the alternate third floor
  • Cordelia no longer activates challenge room boxes just by walking underneath them
  • Cordelia shop dialogue is no longer present when you enter a shop with the "Witch-B-Gone" item
  • Fixed a couple typos

