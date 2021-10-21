Early Access v0.23 Update

To celebrate the Steam TableTop Fest, we've updated the game, this one has loads of new Tutorial and help stuff to usher new players into the game. As well as some long standing bug fixes for existing players!
Main Features
- New Unlocking System - Cards and decks are unlocked progressively as you play (existing players will be prompted to reset their existing progress to see this in action)
- Updated Tutorial and Help system - a less intimidating but more comprehensive tutorial for new players, and new help screens when new enemies and mechanics are introduced
- Card Compendium - a built-in reference guide to all the available cards and enhancements
- Visual Updates - new visual effects, animations, card art, audio, and polish
Balance Changes
- Informants with auto attack no longer attack the player after the level is completed
- Biker Welder block has been reduced to stop him being so tank-y
- You can now Taunt the Ambassador to cause him to unleash his devastating attack!
- You can Taunt enemies to attack, even if they are lined up to use their Special Ability
Bug Fixes
- Special Agent difficulty now always correctly issues a Step card when required
- Fixed issues with Daily Play leaderboard navigation
- Fix for issue where you couldn't throw enemies who were stood on downed enemies
- Correctly ragdoll enemies when thrown
- Fix various other throw related bugs
- Multiple card adds (i.e. with Flurry), now take place much quicker
Changed files in this update