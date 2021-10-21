Patch 1.0.2.65

- Road Construction can now terminate at Resource Sites (farms, mines, etc). For example: You can now build from a City to a Mine. You still cannot build from a Mine to a Farm (but you can link them with an Outpost as road nexus).
- Balance tweaks to Death Knights, Lesser Celestial Phoenixes, Maladonisai.
- Grid-based battles now have better logic for determining when a unit counts as charging. It requires the unit to have moved during the turn, and to have moved from a non-engaged position to the final position. This sounds more complicated than it is - if a unit moved into combat from non-combat (including combat -> non-combat -> combat) it counts, but 'sliding' along an already engaged battle line does not count.
- Set Defense now gives a Fend bonus against units which charge it. (de facto reduces to-hit).
- Set Defense now requires immobility to be active during melee resolution.
- Lances are now "Charge Only", but do much more damage.
- Workers will now be unassigned from a newly constructed site if they are no longer valid for assignment (requirements for assignment to construction and 'active' site work can differ).
- Added two new game settings for Recruitment Pools: Relaxed and Harsh. Relaxed will count the number of units for each culture/pool as two less for all purposes. Non-Harsh now has the upkeep penalty capped at +25%.
- Added a 'Summary' button to the Battle Report window. It allows you to see the final outcome of the battle without having to progress through every single round, or stopping when you've seen enough. You can shift-click it to close the window at the same time (tooltip also specifies this shortcut).
- Enrage Wildlife now has a 2-turn cooldown and a slightly higher mana cost. It also applies a province-wide effect for 8 turns. During this period re-casts may fail fully or partially (creating an understrength unit). A success will extend the duration, a partial success will extend it partially.
- New Spell: Greater Enrage Wildlife (Beasts 5). Summons a larger army and has a lower risk of failure when re-cast with a lingering effect than the basic version.
- New Spell: Survival of The Fittest (Beasts 3). Summons a small army of beasts to fight one of your own armies, which will gain additional experience from the battle.
- New Unit Type: Catoblepas. Poison-breathing and dark-gazing boar-bull monsters. Unlocked at Darkness Mastery 5 and can spawn in some unaligned armies.
- Fixed the missing spell descriptions in the multi-cast 'select spell' dialog.
- Fixed a bug where some battles did not register their location correctly and did not get the intended battle name.
- Fixed a bug where "Nearby Culture Override" was not saved/loaded as part of game setting presets.
- Fixed a bug where the message prompts in the military window did not close via the X button.
- Fixed a bug causing tooltips in spell result prompts to not work correctly.
- Fixed a bug where conversion-based recruitment pools did not interact correctly with the recruitment window - showing incorrect pool usage and not always giving the correct selection of available units.
- Fixed a bug causing character items with a battle effect not working as intended during grid-based battles.
- Fixed armor not importing/exporting as part of unit type mods.
- Fixed a bug where the context panel showed an incorrect selection.
- Fixed a text bug with the 'Compose Epic' event.
- Fixed a bug allowing some city stats being able to go negative against the intent (had very strange effects on some mechanics).
- Fixed characters not being unassigned from Army tasks if part of a garrison which becomes empty (and non-inspectable).
- Fixed "Charge Only" attacks being usable in every round - charge or not.
- Fixed "Set Defense" from weapons not always giving the unit this ability during battles.
- Fixed Units gaining special abilities from Experience - which they already have from their equipment. This will no longer happen.
- Fixed a bug where charges/ammunition for ranged attacks was being depleted much too quickly during battles.
- Fixed a bug where some tooltip links did not work as intended.
- Fixed a memory leak when loading/starting new games during an existing game session.
