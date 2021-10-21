Version 0.70.09

Another small update with some changes and bug fixes...
CHANGES
- Meditation skill now reduces food consumption with every point.
- Lowered the power of fireball talent stone a little. It was becoming too powerfull at higher levels.
- Lowered the price of fireball from 6000 to 5500.
- Changed some of the talent stones's stamina costs.
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where sometimes clicking a talent stone on the action bar throws an arrow under the talent stone if there is an enemy there.
- Fixed a bug where ghosts were affected by traps although they are flying.
- Fixed a bug where flying creatures won't go to spikes although they are unaffected by them.
Changed files in this update