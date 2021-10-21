 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ScrewUp update for 21 October 2021

Patch note 0.4.1.7 [21/10/2021]

Share · View all patches · Build 7576058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch note 0.4.1.7 [21/10/2021]

  • Crafting [Steel pickaxe] now correctly gives player a [Steel pickaxe].
  • Adding Dodge Roll.
  • Add [Apple],[Watermelon],[Potato] and [Pumkin] all can be gathered from some type of bush and tree.
  • Add [seawater], can be gathered with shoven at the beach area.
  • Add [salt], can be made by boiling seawater at the campfire.
  • [Furnace] no longer requires [Fire resistant wood] to craft.
  • [Resin] now also drops from all trees at low probability.
  • [Wooden Plank] now also can be crafted with Softwood and Hardwood, which higher grade will give more product, ranging from 1-3 per wood.

Changed files in this update

ScrewUp Content Depot 1695671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.