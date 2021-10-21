Patch note 0.4.1.7 [21/10/2021]
- Crafting [Steel pickaxe] now correctly gives player a [Steel pickaxe].
- Adding Dodge Roll.
- Add [Apple],[Watermelon],[Potato] and [Pumkin] all can be gathered from some type of bush and tree.
- Add [seawater], can be gathered with shoven at the beach area.
- Add [salt], can be made by boiling seawater at the campfire.
- [Furnace] no longer requires [Fire resistant wood] to craft.
- [Resin] now also drops from all trees at low probability.
- [Wooden Plank] now also can be crafted with Softwood and Hardwood, which higher grade will give more product, ranging from 1-3 per wood.
Changed files in this update