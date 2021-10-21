 Skip to content

Hadean Tactics update for 21 October 2021

Build 0.3.52

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed "bug" appearing when transforming an ally with philosopher stone.

-- Fixed sometimes the game softlocking on the main menu.

-- Fixed sometimes not being able to change language mid run.

-- Italiano and Nederlands localizations added.

