-- Fixed "bug" appearing when transforming an ally with philosopher stone.
-- Fixed sometimes the game softlocking on the main menu.
-- Fixed sometimes not being able to change language mid run.
-- Italiano and Nederlands localizations added.
Hadean Tactics update for 21 October 2021
Build 0.3.52
Patchnotes via Steam Community
